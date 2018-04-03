iTicoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $7.00 (CRYPTO:ITI)

iTicoin (CURRENCY:ITI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. Over the last week, iTicoin has traded down 12.3% against the dollar. iTicoin has a total market cap of $395,824.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of iTicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One iTicoin coin can currently be purchased for $12.37 or 0.00169599 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Livecoin, BTC Trade UA and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007353 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003150 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.27 or 0.00702968 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00014666 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013777 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000458 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00038554 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00170902 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00030544 BTC.

iTicoin Coin Profile

iTicoin’s total supply is 9,999,992 coins and its circulating supply is 32,000 coins. iTicoin’s official website is iticoin.com.

Buying and Selling iTicoin

iTicoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Livecoin, BTC Trade UA and Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to purchase iTicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade iTicoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase iTicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

