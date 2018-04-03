Teachers Advisors LLC Acquires 279,585 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 42.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 938,824 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 279,585 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC owned 1.07% of ITT worth $50,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 50,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ITT in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 946.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 137,787 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after buying an additional 124,618 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 110,610 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after buying an additional 58,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,681,071 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $196,460,000 after buying an additional 1,327,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

In other ITT news, CFO Thomas M. Scalera sold 9,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $458,630.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

ITT stock opened at $47.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4,320.04, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.55. ITT Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.93 and a 52 week high of $57.62.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The conglomerate reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. ITT had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $683.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. ITT’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITT declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the conglomerate to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.134 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 9th. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.85%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ITT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of ITT in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of ITT in a report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS started coverage on shares of ITT in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ITT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.33.

About ITT

ITT Corporation (ITT) is a diversified manufacturer of engineered critical components and technology solutions for industrial markets. The Company’s product and service offerings are organized in four segments: Industrial Process, Motion Technologies, Interconnect Solutions and Control Technologies. Industrial Process manufactures engineered fluid process equipment, and is a provider of plant optimization, solutions and aftermarket services and parts.

