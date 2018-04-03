Ituran (NASDAQ:ITRN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ituran (NASDAQ:ITRN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, “Ituran provides location-based services, consisting predominantly of stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, as well as wireless communications products used in connection with its location-based services and various other applications. Ituran offers mobile asset location, Stolen Vehicle Recovery, management & control services for vehicles, cargo and personal security, and radio frequency identification products for various purposes including automatic meter reading, electronic toll collection and homeland security applications. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Ituran from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Ituran from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut shares of Ituran from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 17th.

Shares of ITRN traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.95. The stock had a trading volume of 155,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,828. Ituran has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $38.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $652.11, a P/E ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.83.

Ituran (NASDAQ:ITRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $61.29 million during the quarter. Ituran had a return on equity of 34.76% and a net margin of 18.36%. equities research analysts forecast that Ituran will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Ituran’s payout ratio is 45.93%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITRN. Simcoe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ituran by 635.8% during the third quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 625,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,544,000 after purchasing an additional 540,372 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Ituran in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,263,000. Delek Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Ituran in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,222,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ituran by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 489,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,742,000 after purchasing an additional 105,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Ituran during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,948,000. 54.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ituran

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, and the United States. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enable to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

