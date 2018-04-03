ITV (LON:ITV) Earns “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

ITV (LON:ITV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 19th. They presently have a GBX 265 ($3.72) target price on the broadcaster’s stock. Liberum Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 83.84% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on ITV from GBX 200 ($2.81) to GBX 185 ($2.60) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($3.09) price objective on shares of ITV in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.95) price objective on shares of ITV in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays downgraded ITV to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 200 ($2.81) to GBX 180 ($2.53) in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 192.27 ($2.70).

Shares of ITV stock remained flat at $GBX 144.15 ($2.02) on Monday. ITV has a twelve month low of GBX 142.80 ($2.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 221.76 ($3.11).

ITV (LON:ITV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The broadcaster reported GBX 16 ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX 15.70 ($0.22) by GBX 0.30 ($0.00). The business had revenue of GBX 313.20 billion during the quarter. ITV had a return on equity of 73.04% and a net margin of 12.37%.

In other ITV news, insider Carolyn McCall purchased 96,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 154 ($2.16) per share, for a total transaction of £148,737.82 ($208,784.14).

About ITV

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

