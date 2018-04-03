Insider Selling: United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) Director Sells 1,926 Shares of Stock

United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) Director J Samuel Crowley sold 1,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.88, for a total value of $76,808.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,043.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:USM traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.18. 118,004 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,145. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,541.86, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.31, a P/E/G ratio of 57.41 and a beta of 0.49. United States Cellular Corp has a 52 week low of $32.06 and a 52 week high of $41.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Get United States Cellular alerts:

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 1.22% and a net margin of 0.31%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that United States Cellular Corp will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in United States Cellular during the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its position in United States Cellular by 58.6% during the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 23,746 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 8,775 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in United States Cellular during the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. First Quadrant L P CA raised its position in United States Cellular by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 62,530 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 15,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in United States Cellular by 145.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,423 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on USM. ValuEngine raised United States Cellular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised United States Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Insider Selling: United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) Director Sells 1,926 Shares of Stock” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/j-samuel-crowley-sells-1926-shares-of-united-states-cellular-corp-usm-stock-updated.html.

About United States Cellular

United States Cellular Corporation (U.S. Cellular) is a provider of wireless telecommunication services. The Company’s wireless operating markets are in the United States. U.S. Cellular provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a range of demographic segments. The Company focuses on retail consumers, government and small-to-mid-size business customers in industries, such as construction, retail, professional services and real estate.

Receive News & Ratings for United States Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.