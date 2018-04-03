J2 Global Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (JCOM)

J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 1,326 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,253% compared to the average volume of 98 put options.

In other news, insider R Scott Turicchi sold 20,663 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total transaction of $1,749,122.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 246,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,857,336.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vivek Shah sold 3,000 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $248,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 742,232 shares in the company, valued at $61,531,032.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,663 shares of company stock worth $2,460,483 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of J2 Global by 11.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in J2 Global by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,575,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in J2 Global by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in J2 Global by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 29,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in J2 Global by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 42,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JCOM opened at $77.12 on Tuesday. J2 Global has a 1 year low of $70.27 and a 1 year high of $91.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $3,873.85, a PE ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.83.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.09. J2 Global had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $316.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that J2 Global will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from J2 Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. J2 Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.94%.

JCOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised J2 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on J2 Global in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on J2 Global from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.50.

About J2 Global

j2 Global, Inc is a provider of services delivered through the Internet. The Company provides cloud services to businesses of all sizes, from individuals to enterprises. The Company operates in two segments: Business Cloud Services and Digital Media. The Company’s Digital Media business segment consists of the Web properties and business operations of Ziff Davis, Inc (Ziff Davis).

