Jabil (JBL) Receives $32.63 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.63.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JBL. Goldman Sachs reduced their target price on shares of Jabil to $24.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jabil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Argus upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th.

NYSE JBL opened at $27.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Jabil has a twelve month low of $23.70 and a twelve month high of $31.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5,034.52, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.41.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Jabil had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Jabil will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total transaction of $448,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 184,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,503,537.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Erich Hoch sold 2,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total transaction of $60,464.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 204,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,088,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,066 shares of company stock valued at $2,518,009. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 8.9% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 717,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,483,000 after buying an additional 58,900 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,034,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,283,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,934,000 after buying an additional 442,361 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 682,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,928,000 after buying an additional 5,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,067,000. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

