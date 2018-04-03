Jack in the Box (JACK) Cut to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 26th, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $106.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on JACK. SunTrust Banks set a $110.00 price target on Jack in the Box and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo dropped their price target on Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.62.

NASDAQ JACK opened at $84.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2,519.98, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.77, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.53. Jack in the Box has a one year low of $79.30 and a one year high of $113.00.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $294.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.37 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Jack in the Box news, VP Vanessa C. Fox sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total transaction of $44,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,352.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Goebel sold 1,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.68, for a total transaction of $125,834.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,837,725.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,596 shares of company stock valued at $225,544. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 597.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 9.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Jack in the Box during the third quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants (QSRs) and Qdoba Mexican Eats (Qdoba) fast-casual restaurants. The Company operates in two segments: Jack in the Box and Qdoba restaurant operations. Qdoba is a fast-casual Mexican food brand in the United States, offering food items including burritos, tacos, salads, and quesadillas.

