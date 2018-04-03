James River Group (JRVR) Upgraded to Outperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, March 15th, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $40.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of James River Group to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of James River Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of James River Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of James River Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. James River Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.50.

JRVR stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.31. 134,796 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,879. James River Group has a 1 year low of $32.17 and a 1 year high of $44.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1,054.86, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.58). James River Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $217.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.56 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that James River Group will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 9th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.43%.

In other James River Group news, CEO Steven J. Hartman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $865,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Janet Raye Cowell bought 1,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.16 per share, for a total transaction of $39,990.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 41.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of James River Group by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of James River Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,076,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of James River Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 131,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of James River Group by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 42,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 6,910 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of James River Group by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 165,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,632,000 after purchasing an additional 44,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. Its Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites property and liability insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

