Jane Street Group LLC Increases Stake in ProShares Trust II (NYSEARCA:VIXY)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Trust II (NYSEARCA:VIXY) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,342 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 5.19% of ProShares Trust II worth $3,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Trust II by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Trust II during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Trust II by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. MPI Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Trust II during the 4th quarter valued at $341,000. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Trust II during the 3rd quarter valued at $683,000.

Shares of VIXY stock opened at $42.87 on Tuesday. ProShares Trust II has a 12 month low of $21.24 and a 12 month high of $61.24.

