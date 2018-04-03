First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,718 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.35% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $3,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMBS. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $6,497,000. Barber Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,288,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 336,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,390,000 after buying an additional 73,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,663,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 133,483.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 49,389 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of LMBS opened at $51.38 on Tuesday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $51.27 and a 52 week high of $52.32.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1175 per share. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 22nd.

