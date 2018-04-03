Jane Street Group LLC Has $3.46 Million Stake in iShares Trust (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Trust (NYSEARCA:QLTA) by 52.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,464 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 2.02% of iShares Trust worth $3,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in iShares Trust by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares Trust by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors bought a new position in iShares Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $574,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $2,653,000.

Get iShares Trust alerts:

iShares Trust stock opened at $51.03 on Tuesday. iShares Trust has a 1-year low of $50.60 and a 1-year high of $53.16.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be given a $0.1209 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 2nd.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/jane-street-group-llc-increases-stake-in-ishares-trust-qlta-updated-updated.html.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.