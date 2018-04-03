JavaScript Token (JS) Price Tops $0.0086 on Top Exchanges

JavaScript Token (CURRENCY:JS) traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. Over the last week, JavaScript Token has traded 188.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. JavaScript Token has a market capitalization of $69,013.00 and $4.00 worth of JavaScript Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JavaScript Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000117 BTC on major exchanges including SouthXchange and ForkDelta.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get JavaScript Token alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007300 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003129 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.47 or 0.00710882 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00014607 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013555 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00186001 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00038631 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029561 BTC.

JavaScript Token Profile

JavaScript Token launched on October 21st, 2017. JavaScript Token’s total supply is 7,991,996 tokens. JavaScript Token’s official Twitter account is @js_chain. The official website for JavaScript Token is jschain.io.

Buying and Selling JavaScript Token

JavaScript Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ForkDelta and SouthXchange. It is not presently possible to buy JavaScript Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JavaScript Token must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JavaScript Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for JavaScript Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JavaScript Token and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.