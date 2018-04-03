EQT (EQT) Given “Hold” Rating at Jefferies Group

Jefferies Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of EQT (NYSE:EQT) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 19th. Jefferies Group currently has a $57.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for EQT’s Q1 2018 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

EQT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SunTrust Banks restated a hold rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of EQT in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $77.00 price objective on shares of EQT and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. EQT presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.77.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $46.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. EQT has a 12-month low of $43.70 and a 12-month high of $67.84. The firm has a market cap of $12,565.11, a PE ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.73.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.54. EQT had a net margin of 44.66% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $909.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 197.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that EQT will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of EQT by 445.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, FNY Partners Fund LP acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

About EQT

EQT Corporation is a natural gas company. The Company operates through three segments: EQT Production, EQT Gathering and EQT Transmission. The EQT Production segment includes its exploration for, and development and production of, natural gas, natural gas liquids and a limited amount of crude oil, primarily in the Appalachian Basin.

