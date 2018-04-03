Michaels Companies Inc (MIK) Shares Sold by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC decreased its holdings in Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) by 70.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 82,917 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Michaels Companies were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MIK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Michaels Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Michaels Companies by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd purchased a new position in Michaels Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Michaels Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Michaels Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000.

Several research firms have weighed in on MIK. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Michaels Companies from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Michaels Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Michaels Companies from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase decreased their target price on shares of Michaels Companies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Michaels Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.70.

MIK stock opened at $19.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.79, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Michaels Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $27.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,585.89, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.24.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.02). Michaels Companies had a net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 24.07%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Michaels Companies Inc will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Carl Rubin sold 220,930 shares of Michaels Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total value of $5,998,249.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 444,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,076,211.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Michaels Companies Company Profile

The Michaels Companies, Inc (Michaels) is an arts and crafts specialty retailer in North America. The Company’s segments include Michaels-U.S., Michaels-Canada, Aaron Brothers, Pat Catan’s and Darice. As of January 28, 2017, the Company operated 1,223 Michaels retail stores in 49 states and Canada, with approximately 18,000 average square feet of selling space per store.

