American Financial Group Inc (AFG) Shares Sold by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,827 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 72,622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,882,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 5,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 62.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Financial Group stock opened at $110.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9,923.16, a PE ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.78. American Financial Group Inc has a 12-month low of $93.25 and a 12-month high of $121.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.53. American Financial Group had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that American Financial Group Inc will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.37%.

In other American Financial Group news, insider John B. Berding sold 5,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.58, for a total value of $600,270.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,767,664.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory G. Joseph acquired 500 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $113.50 per share, for a total transaction of $56,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AFG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.75.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc (AFG) is a holding company engaged primarily in property and casualty insurance businesses. The Company, through Great American Insurance Group, focuses on commercial products for businesses, and is engaged in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets.

