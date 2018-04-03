Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Jernigan Capital (JCAP) Stock Price

Media coverage about Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) has trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Jernigan Capital earned a coverage optimism score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.5284173321399 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern’s scoring:

Get Jernigan Capital alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JCAP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jernigan Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. B. Riley set a $25.00 target price on shares of Jernigan Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $22.00 target price on shares of Jernigan Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Jernigan Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

Shares of JCAP opened at $17.63 on Tuesday. Jernigan Capital has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $24.89. The company has a market cap of $261.21, a P/E ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.56.

Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 million. Jernigan Capital had a net margin of 117.97% and a return on equity of 5.97%. equities analysts anticipate that Jernigan Capital will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 29th. Jernigan Capital’s payout ratio is 129.63%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/jernigan-capital-jcap-receiving-somewhat-favorable-news-coverage-accern-reports-updated-updated.html.

Jernigan Capital Company Profile

Jernigan Capital, Inc is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value.

Receive News & Ratings for Jernigan Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jernigan Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.