Jetcoin (JET) Trading Down 20.6% Over Last Week

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 19th. Over the last week, Jetcoin has traded down 20.6% against the US dollar. Jetcoin has a total market cap of $426,917.00 and approximately $308.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jetcoin token can now be purchased for $0.0626 or 0.00000848 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS, CoinExchange, EtherDelta and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007300 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003129 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.47 or 0.00710882 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00014607 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013555 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00186001 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00038631 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029561 BTC.

Jetcoin Token Profile

Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,823,701 tokens. Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins. The official website for Jetcoin is www.jetcoininstitute.com.

Buying and Selling Jetcoin

Jetcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, IDEX, CoinExchange and EtherDelta. It is not presently possible to purchase Jetcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jetcoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jetcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

