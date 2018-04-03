Jingtum Tech (SWTC) Price Hits $0.0065 on Top Exchanges

Jingtum Tech (CURRENCY:SWTC) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. One Jingtum Tech coin can currently be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000088 BTC on major exchanges. Jingtum Tech has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $49,131.00 worth of Jingtum Tech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Jingtum Tech has traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007350 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003141 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.42 or 0.00708879 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00014636 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013552 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00181955 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00038161 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029325 BTC.

About Jingtum Tech

Jingtum Tech’s total supply is 599,999,999,999 coins. The official website for Jingtum Tech is www.jingtum.com. Jingtum Tech’s official Twitter account is @jingtum_tech.

Jingtum Tech Coin Trading

Jingtum Tech can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene. It is not possible to purchase Jingtum Tech directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jingtum Tech must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jingtum Tech using one of the exchanges listed above.

