Jiyo (CRYPTO:JIYO) Trading Down 18.1% Over Last 7 Days

Jiyo (CURRENCY:JIYO) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. One Jiyo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00001728 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Jiyo has traded down 18.1% against the US dollar. Jiyo has a market capitalization of $2.49 million and approximately $41,670.00 worth of Jiyo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Rupee (RUP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000958 BTC.

YashCoin (YASH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001652 BTC.

MagicCoin (MAGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Grimcoin (GRIM) traded 54.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000051 BTC.

GlassCoin (GLS) traded 46.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001610 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005508 BTC.

Catcoin (CAT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Allion (ALL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000176 BTC.

FinCoin (FNC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Money ($$$) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Jiyo Profile

Jiyo is a coin. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2017. Jiyo’s total supply is 20,114,167 coins and its circulating supply is 19,538,000 coins. Jiyo’s official website is www.jiyo.io.

Jiyo Coin Trading

Jiyo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not possible to purchase Jiyo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jiyo must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jiyo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

