JobsCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $23,535.00 (CRYPTO:JOBS)

JobsCoin (CURRENCY:JOBS) traded 20.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. One JobsCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, JobsCoin has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar. JobsCoin has a total market capitalization of $23,535.00 and $2.00 worth of JobsCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get JobsCoin alerts:

Tao (XTO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005969 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004508 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00046441 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00001178 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00010020 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded 249.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000112 BTC.

JobsCoin Coin Profile

JobsCoin (CRYPTO:JOBS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 5th, 2016. JobsCoin’s total supply is 200,019,300 coins and its circulating supply is 106,019,270 coins. JobsCoin’s official website is jobscoin.us. JobsCoin’s official Twitter account is @Jobscoin.

Buying and Selling JobsCoin

JobsCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not currently possible to buy JobsCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JobsCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JobsCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for JobsCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JobsCoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.