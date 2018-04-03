John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Stake Lifted by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 225.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,123 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System owned about 0.13% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $466,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 5,408 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

In other John B. Sanfilippo & Son news, insider Thomas J. Fordonski sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $134,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,313.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 22.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th.

JBSS stock opened at $56.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $656.30, a P/E ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 1.00. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.32 and a 12-month high of $74.69.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.43). John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $259.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. It offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

