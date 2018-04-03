Crimson Wine Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Director John D. Cumming Acquires 2,372 Shares

Crimson Wine Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Director John D. Cumming acquired 2,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.74 per share, for a total transaction of $23,103.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of CWGL stock traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $9.75. The stock had a trading volume of 4,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,371. The company has a current ratio of 9.18, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Crimson Wine Group Ltd has a 12-month low of $8.97 and a 12-month high of $11.50.

Crimson Wine Group Company Profile

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of ultra-premium and wines. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. The company sells wines through independent wine and spirit distributors in the United States; and independent importers and brokers internationally.

