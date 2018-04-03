John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II (PDT) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II (NYSE:PDT) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,711 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II in the 3rd quarter valued at $182,000. National Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Planning Corp now owns 55,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 11,074 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 37,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 5,444 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II in the 3rd quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 20,077 shares during the period. 6.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II stock opened at $15.08 on Tuesday. John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $17.33.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 12th were issued a $0.0975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 9th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.76%.

John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II Profile

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide high current income, consistent with modest growth of capital. The Fund seeks to pursue its objective by investing in a diversified portfolio comprised primarily of dividend paying preferred securities and common equity securities.

