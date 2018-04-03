Johnson Financial Group Inc. Has $9.05 Million Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International accounts for 1.1% of Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $9,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allen Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $357,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $909,000. Amica Pension Fund Board of Trustees purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $5,973,000. Day & Ennis LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amica Mutual Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $8,085,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $137.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $117.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Group raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.77.

NYSE:PM opened at $97.54 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.51 and a 12-month high of $123.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $154,391.06, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.86.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). Philip Morris International had a net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 71.99%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.82%.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 49,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total value of $5,079,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 792,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,178,019.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 13,650 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total value of $1,428,199.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,795,891.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, other tobacco products and other nicotine-containing products in markets outside of the United States. Its segments include European Union (EU); Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa (EEMA); Asia, and Latin America & Canada.

