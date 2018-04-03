Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stake Increased by Hefty Wealth Partners

Hefty Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 959.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,312 shares during the period. Hefty Wealth Partners’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Harding Loevner LP acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at $106,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 46.4% during the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at $177,000. 67.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Paulus Stoffels sold 155,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total transaction of $20,172,712.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 357,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,477,673.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $124.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $120.95 and a one year high of $148.32. The company has a market capitalization of $343,813.88, a PE ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.08 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Vetr upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.89 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Jefferies Group set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “a” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.43.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. Its Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

