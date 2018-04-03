Joint (JYNT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “The Joint Corp. is a healthcare franchisor of chiropractic clinics. The Company’s plans include: Single Visit, Premium Wellness Plan and Wellness Plan. It also provides a family wellness plan. The Company also provides removal of subluxations. It operates its clinics across: Albany, New York; Austin, Texas; Brentwood, California; Fort Mill, South Carolina; Lubbock, Texas; Lynnwood, Washington; Middletown, New Jersey; San Antonio, Texas; San Diego, California and Spartanburg, South Carolina, among others. The Joint Corp. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on JYNT. ValuEngine raised shares of Joint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Joint in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Joint in a report on Friday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Joint presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.30.

JYNT stock opened at $6.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.07, a PE ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Joint has a 12 month low of $3.41 and a 12 month high of $7.25.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 million. Joint had a negative net margin of 13.01% and a negative return on equity of 66.74%. research analysts expect that Joint will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Joint by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 612,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after buying an additional 60,900 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Joint by 28.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 112,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Joint during the fourth quarter worth $379,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Joint by 3,839.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 59,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 57,587 shares in the last quarter. 49.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Joint

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports and manages chiropractic clinics through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising and the sale of regional developer rights throughout the United States. The Company is franchisor and operator of chiropractic clinics. The Company offers its patients the opportunity to visit its clinics without an appointment and receive prompt attention.

