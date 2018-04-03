Jones Energy (JONE) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jones Energy (NYSE:JONE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jones Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Jones Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stephens reiterated a hold rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Jones Energy in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase downgraded Jones Energy from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.75.

NYSE JONE opened at $0.68 on Monday. Jones Energy has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $2.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $81.33, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.67.

Jones Energy (NYSE:JONE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.13). Jones Energy had a negative net margin of 57.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $54.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.17 million. analysts predict that Jones Energy will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Q Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jones Energy by 4,993.7% in the third quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,663,124 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,953,000 after buying an additional 4,571,577 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jones Energy by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,763,979 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,141,000 after buying an additional 168,853 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jones Energy by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,400,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,640,000 after buying an additional 877,268 shares during the period. Goodman Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Jones Energy by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 1,931,702 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 153,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Jones Energy by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,000,217 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 26,539 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

About Jones Energy

Jones Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, development, production and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. The Company’s assets are located within the Anadarko and Arkoma basins of Texas and Oklahoma. It owns leasehold interests in oil and natural gas producing properties, as well as in undeveloped acreage, located in the Anadarko and Arkoma basins in Texas and Oklahoma.

