Analyzing Jounce Therapeutics (JNCE) & Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE)

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ: JNCE) and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Jounce Therapeutics and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jounce Therapeutics $71.64 million 9.89 -$16.44 million ($0.57) -38.39 Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical $2.61 million 938.60 -$302.13 million ($7.50) -6.58

Jounce Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical. Jounce Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Jounce Therapeutics and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jounce Therapeutics -22.76% -10.24% -5.47% Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical N/A -76.39% -64.67%

Risk & Volatility

Jounce Therapeutics has a beta of 6.23, meaning that its stock price is 523% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a beta of 1.82, meaning that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.3% of Jounce Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.2% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.2% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Jounce Therapeutics and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jounce Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical 0 5 14 0 2.74

Jounce Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $31.50, suggesting a potential upside of 43.97%. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a consensus target price of $68.76, suggesting a potential upside of 39.26%. Given Jounce Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Jounce Therapeutics is more favorable than Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

Summary

Jounce Therapeutics beats Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. The Company is engaged in transforming the treatment of cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long lasting benefits to patients. Through the use of its Translational Science Platform, Jounce first focuses on specific cell types within tumors to prioritize targets, and then identifies related biomarkers designed to match the right therapy to the right patient. The Company’s lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator (ICOS) and is in a Phase II trial.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of products for the treatment of genetic diseases. Its clinical-stage pipeline consists of two product categories: biologics (including a monoclonal antibody and an enzyme replacement therapy), and small-molecule substrate replacement therapies. Its product candidates under biologics category include KRN23 (UX023) and recombinant human beta-glucuronidase (rhGUS) (UX003). Its product candidates under small-molecule category include UX007 and aceneuramic acid extended-release (Ace-ER) (UX001). It is also developing recombinant human protective protein cathepsin-A (rhPPCA). KRN23 is a fully human monoclonal antibody. rhGUS is an intravenous (IV) enzyme replacement therapy. UX007 is a substrate replacement therapy. It is developing Ace-ER for the treatment of GNE myopathy. rhPPCA is in preclinical development.

