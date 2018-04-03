Newell Brands (NWL) Given a $28.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase

JPMorgan Chase set a $28.00 price target on Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) in a research note released on Monday, March 19th. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $28.00 target price on Newell Brands and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Vetr raised Newell Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Monday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Newell Brands from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Newell Brands presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.72.

Shares of NWL stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,277,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,662,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.41. Newell Brands has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $55.08. The company has a market capitalization of $12,362.90, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.81.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 18.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. analysts forecast that Newell Brands will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 33.45%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 392,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 23,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 7.5% during the third quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 47,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 72.6% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 5,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Inc is a marketer of consumer and commercial products. The Company’s segments include Writing, Home Solutions, Commercial Products, Baby & Parenting, Branded Consumables, Consumer Solutions, Outdoor Solutions and Process Solutions. Its products are marketed under a portfolio of brands, including Paper Mate, Sharpie, Dymo, Expo, Parker, Elmer’s, Coleman, Jostens, Marmot, Rawlings, Mr.

