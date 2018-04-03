Plexus (PLXS) Given a $70.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase Analysts

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) has been given a $70.00 price objective by JPMorgan Chase in a research note issued on Friday, March 16th. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PLXS. TheStreet cut Plexus from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. BidaskClub cut Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. Longbow Research raised Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PLXS traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.74. 136,825 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,817. The company has a market cap of $2,012.26, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Plexus has a one year low of $49.06 and a one year high of $66.78.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $677.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.07 million. Plexus had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 11.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Plexus will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Plexus declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 20th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.03, for a total transaction of $348,277.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $395,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,554 shares of company stock worth $1,726,564. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Plexus during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of Plexus during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plexus during the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Plexus by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Plexus during the 4th quarter valued at $420,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers product conceptualization solutions; and product design and value-engineering solutions, including program management, feasibility studies, specification development for product features and functionality, circuit design, field programmable gate array design, printed circuit board layout, embedded software design, mechanical design, test specifications development and product verification testing, and automated production solutions and complex automation design.

