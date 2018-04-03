JPMorgan Chase Cuts Talktalk Telecom Group (LON:TALK) Price Target to GBX 100

Talktalk Telecom Group (LON:TALK) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase from GBX 120 ($1.68) to GBX 100 ($1.40) in a research report released on Friday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TALK. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.23) price target on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.39) price target on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Societe Generale raised Talktalk Telecom Group to a hold rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.47) price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector performer rating on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Group dropped their price target on Talktalk Telecom Group from GBX 125 ($1.75) to GBX 95 ($1.33) and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Talktalk Telecom Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 137.67 ($1.93).

LON TALK remained flat at $GBX 115.80 ($1.63) during mid-day trading on Friday. Talktalk Telecom Group has a 52 week low of GBX 88.60 ($1.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 220 ($3.09).

In other Talktalk Telecom Group news, insider Charles W. Dunstone acquired 32,710,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.50) per share, for a total transaction of £34,999,999.60 ($49,129,701.85).

About Talktalk Telecom Group

TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC is a provider of fixed line broadband, voice telephony, mobile and television services. The Company serves over four million residential and business customers under the TalkTalk and TalkTalk Business brands. TalkTalk residential packages offer broadband, phone, television and mobile services.

