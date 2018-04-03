JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, March 19th. The firm presently has a $129.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.61% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “JPMorgan's shares have outperformed the industry over the past six months. This price performance is backed by impressive earnings surprise history, with the company surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. The bank’s efforts to manage expenses, higher interest rates and rising loan demand will likely continue to benefit its financials. Also, lower tax rates will aid profitability in the quarters ahead. While, fee income growth challenges and litigation hassles continue to remain key near-term concerns, the company is expected to continue to enhance shareholder value through efficient capital deployment activities.”

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on JPM. Argus upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Nomura set a $115.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase from $105.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo set a $120.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.14.

JPM opened at $107.85 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase has a twelve month low of $81.64 and a twelve month high of $119.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $377,412.53, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.07. JPMorgan Chase had a net margin of 21.46% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $24.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other JPMorgan Chase news, insider Peter Scher sold 26,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $3,009,259.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 65,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total transaction of $7,307,587.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 479,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,866,754.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 152,047 shares of company stock valued at $17,098,115. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Vista LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase in the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase in the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Welch Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase in the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase in the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase in the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. 74.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

