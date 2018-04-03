Bath Savings Trust Co Sells 1,000 Shares of JPMorgan Chase (JPM)

Bath Savings Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) by 34.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Welch Investments LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase in the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase in the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. 74.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director James S. Crown acquired 7,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $113.37 per share, with a total value of $825,333.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 305,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,677,048.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Scher sold 26,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $3,009,259.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 152,047 shares of company stock worth $17,098,115. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase stock opened at $107.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $377,412.53, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase has a 52-week low of $81.64 and a 52-week high of $119.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $24.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. JPMorgan Chase had a net margin of 21.46% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 5th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. JPMorgan Chase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.61%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase in a report on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo set a $120.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase from $105.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.14.

About JPMorgan Chase

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

