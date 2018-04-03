Canadian Solar (CSIQ) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase

JPMorgan Chase lowered shares of Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Tuesday, March 27th, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $17.00 target price on the solar energy provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $17.51. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Canadian Solar in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. B. Riley set a $15.00 price target on Canadian Solar and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Cowen set a $18.00 price target on Canadian Solar and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Axiom Securities cut Canadian Solar from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Canadian Solar from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.92.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

Shares of Canadian Solar stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $16.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,361. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Canadian Solar has a 1 year low of $12.07 and a 1 year high of $19.09. The firm has a market cap of $943.71, a PE ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.66.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 19th. The solar energy provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Canadian Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Solar will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSIQ. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 4,641.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,141,385 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $19,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,313 shares during the last quarter. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 22,902 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 339,155 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $5,717,000 after purchasing an additional 49,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.15% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Canadian Solar (CSIQ) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/jpmorgan-chase-co-lowers-canadian-solar-csiq-to-underweight-updated.html.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Inc is a solar power company. The Company is a provider of solar power products, services and system solutions with operations in North America, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Australia and Asia. Its segments include module segment, energy development segment and electricity generation segment.

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.