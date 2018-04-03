Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase

JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) in a report released on Friday, March 16th. The brokerage currently has a $282.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $291.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $246.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Vetr downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $206.73 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $267.00 to $236.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $260.00 price target (down from $300.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $235.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $250.64.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $203.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12,458.92, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.67. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $187.96 and a 12 month high of $314.86.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.02). Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 30.40% and a net margin of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 15th that allows the company to repurchase $625.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Sapphire Star Partners LP acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. BancorpSouth Bank acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores provide cosmetics, fragrance, skincare, haircare, bath and body products, and salon styling tools, as well as others, including nail products and accessories. It offers private label products consisting of Ulta Beauty Collection branded cosmetics, skincare, and bath products.

