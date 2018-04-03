Morgan Stanley’s (NYSE:MS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase

JPMorgan Chase restated their buy rating on shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in a research report report published on Thursday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase currently has a $60.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Morgan Stanley from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Morgan Stanley from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Societe Generale downgraded Morgan Stanley from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Vining Sparks reissued a buy rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.74.

NYSE MS traded down $1.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.72. 9,310,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,759,585. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $96,688.02, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.54. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $40.43 and a 1-year high of $59.38.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 87,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $4,661,527.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 52,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.35, for a total transaction of $2,889,491.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 239,254 shares of company stock valued at $13,085,019 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after buying an additional 5,674 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 30,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 252,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,227,000 after buying an additional 14,917 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 312,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,404,000 after buying an additional 39,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 755,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,635,000 after buying an additional 227,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley is a financial holding company. The Company’s segments include Institutional Securities, Wealth Management and Investment Management. The Company’s Institutional Securities business segment provides investment banking, sales and trading, and other services to corporations, governments, financial institutions and high-to-ultra high net worth clients.

