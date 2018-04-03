JPMorgan Chase (JPM) Shares Sold by Shamrock Asset Management LLC

Shamrock Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Welch Investments LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase in the 3rd quarter worth $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $107.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $377,412.53, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase has a 52-week low of $81.64 and a 52-week high of $119.33.

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $24.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. JPMorgan Chase had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 21.46%. JPMorgan Chase’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 6th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 5th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. JPMorgan Chase’s payout ratio is 32.61%.

JPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo set a $120.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase from $105.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded JPMorgan Chase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.14.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.22, for a total value of $1,844,223.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,811 shares in the company, valued at $11,088,570.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 17,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.33, for a total value of $1,991,498.57. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 21,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,388,135.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,047 shares of company stock valued at $17,098,115 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

