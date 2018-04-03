Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) Shares Bought by JT Stratford LLC

JT Stratford LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 209.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,245 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $167,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $173,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $194,000. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $207,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Shares of BND opened at $79.72 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $79.14 and a 52 week high of $82.71.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.0192 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 2nd.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/jt-stratford-llc-acquires-7245-shares-of-vanguard-total-bond-market-etf-bnd-updated-updated.html.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.