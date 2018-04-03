JT Stratford LLC Buys 833 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Index (NYSEARCA:IWB)

JT Stratford LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Index (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Index makes up about 8.0% of JT Stratford LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. JT Stratford LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Russell 1000 Index worth $12,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Index in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Index in the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Index in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Index in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Index in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000.

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $143.47 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Index has a 52-week low of $129.47 and a 52-week high of $159.31.

iShares Russell 1000 Index Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

