Jump Trading LLC Purchases Shares of 5,679 Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP)

Jump Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 6,769 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Molson Coors Brewing in the third quarter worth approximately $428,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 5.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 399,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,599,000 after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 48.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 9.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 317,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,895,000 after acquiring an additional 28,332 shares in the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TAP shares. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.30.

In other Molson Coors Brewing news, Chairman Peter H. Coors sold 55,603 shares of Molson Coors Brewing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $4,726,811.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 319,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,137,062.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TAP opened at $73.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.64. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a 12-month low of $72.07 and a 12-month high of $97.50. The company has a market capitalization of $16,237.83, a PE ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.81.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. analysts predict that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Molson Coors Brewing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.69%.

Molson Coors Brewing Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures and sells beer and other beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It sells various products under the Coors Light, Miller Lite, Coors Banquet, the Blue Moon Brewing Company brands, the Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company brands, Keystone, Icehouse, Mickey's, Miller 64, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Hamm's, Olde English 800, Steel Reserve, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Redd's, the Henry's Hard Soda, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

