10,679 Shares in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) Purchased by Jump Trading LLC

Jump Trading LLC acquired a new stake in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of UGI by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 33,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in UGI by 0.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 308,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in UGI by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in UGI by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 144,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in UGI by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other UGI news, CEO John L. Walsh sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.84, for a total value of $1,096,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 468,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,524,397.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Roger Perreault purchased 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.97 per share, with a total value of $99,811.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,049 shares in the company, valued at $925,524.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday. Citigroup reduced their price target on UGI from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UGI in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of UGI in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.50.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $43.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.98. UGI Corp has a twelve month low of $42.51 and a twelve month high of $52.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7,685.29, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.56.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. UGI had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that UGI Corp will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.67%.

About UGI

UGI Corporation is a holding company. The Company distributes, stores, transports and markets energy products and related services. It operates through six segments. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P. The UGI France segment consists of the French LPG distribution business of its subsidiaries, Antargaz, Finagaz and its liquefied petroleum gases (LPG) distribution businesses.

