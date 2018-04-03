Jump Trading LLC Increases Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Jump Trading LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 124.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,957 shares during the period. Jump Trading LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.5% during the second quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 14,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.0% during the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 7,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.1% during the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 5,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $66.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $43,359.41, a PE ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $56.77 and a 1 year high of $74.45.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.48%.

EMR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Goldman Sachs reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Vertical Research raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.72.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a diversified global manufacturing company, which provides solutions to customers by bringing technology and engineering together in the industrial, commercial and consumer markets around the world. The Company operates through four segments based on the nature of the products and services rendered: Process Management, Industrial Automation, Climate Technologies and Commercial & Residential Solutions.

