Jump Trading LLC Buys Shares of 25,072 iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd (NASDAQ:IEF)

Jump Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd (NASDAQ:IEF) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 25,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,647,000. iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd comprises approximately 0.4% of Jump Trading LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 16,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 5,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 34,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. King Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEF stock opened at $103.12 on Tuesday. iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd has a 52-week low of $101.46 and a 52-week high of $108.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 2nd.

iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

