Jump Trading LLC Purchases Shares of 8,814 Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO)

Jump Trading LLC purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,814 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Winnebago Industries by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 13.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,558 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $396,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 11.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 224,088 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,028,000 after acquiring an additional 22,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 75.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,896 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 6,415 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WGO shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 price target on shares of Winnebago Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

Winnebago Industries stock opened at $36.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $1,190.27, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.84. Winnebago Industries has a fifty-two week low of $24.15 and a fifty-two week high of $58.65.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 21st. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.03). Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $468.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 11th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.94%.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc is a manufacturer of recreation vehicles (RVs) used primarily in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The Company designs, develops, manufactures and markets motorized and towable recreation products along with supporting products and services. Its other products manufactured by the Company consist of original equipment manufacturer (OEM) parts, including extruded aluminum and other component products for other manufacturers and commercial vehicles.

