Juniper Networks (JNPR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Juniper’s product launches, cost reduction initiatives and improving execution are encouraging. Its expansion into the SDN segment is expected to strengthen its position in the networking space. Juniper is set to capitalize on the growing demand for data center virtualization, cloud computing and mobile traffic packet/optical convergence. Technological partnerships will help Juniper to enhance its reach and expand the customer base. However, the stock has underperformed the industry in the last three months. Juniper faces stiff competition in each of its served markets especially from industry leader Cisco Systems. Considering Juniper’s broad exposure to the service provider market, the ongoing consolidations could increase uncertainties and restrict its revenue growth over the long term. Juniper is also not doing well for the past few quarters, due to lower-than-expected demand for non-Junos-based security products.”

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Juniper Networks to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.61.

JNPR traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.94. 1,514,039 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,459,756. The firm has a market cap of $8,363.60, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.96. Juniper Networks has a fifty-two week low of $23.84 and a fifty-two week high of $30.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The network equipment provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. analysts forecast that Juniper Networks will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 30th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the network equipment provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 10,800 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $283,716.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $261,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,531 shares in the company, valued at $144,746.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,813 shares of company stock worth $1,124,709. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JNPR. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 278.1% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,633 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares during the last quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops and sells products and services for high-performance networks to enable customers to build networks for their businesses. The Company sells its products in over 100 countries in three geographic regions: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

