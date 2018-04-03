K&S (SDF) Given a €25.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Independent Research set a €25.00 ($30.86) price target on K&S (ETR:SDF) in a research note published on Friday, March 16th. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SDF. Goldman Sachs set a €20.40 ($25.19) price objective on K&S and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank set a €17.00 ($20.99) target price on K&S and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. S&P Global set a €20.00 ($24.69) target price on K&S and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase set a €21.00 ($25.93) target price on K&S and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($28.40) target price on K&S and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €22.95 ($28.34).

Get K&S alerts:

Shares of ETR:SDF remained flat at $€23.44 ($28.94) on Friday. K&S has a fifty-two week low of €18.92 ($23.36) and a fifty-two week high of €24.74 ($30.54).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/k25-00-price-target-at-independent-research-updated-updated.html.

K&S Company Profile

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizers for crops; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and health care and nutrition products for pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

Receive News & Ratings for K&S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K&S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.