Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Shares Bought by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 456,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,026 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 2.70% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $48,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,152,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,049,000 after acquiring an additional 63,184 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 631,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,565,000 after acquiring an additional 24,030 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 548,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,618,000 after acquiring an additional 100,461 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 350,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,463,000 after buying an additional 14,436 shares during the period. Finally, NWQ Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth about $36,709,000.

In other news, Director Alfred E. Osborne, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total transaction of $104,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack A. Hockema sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.01, for a total value of $936,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,391 shares of company stock valued at $2,474,402 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

KALU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Kaiser Aluminum from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.71.

Shares of KALU opened at $98.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,690.86, a PE ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.60. Kaiser Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $76.73 and a fifty-two week high of $116.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.79.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $353.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.95 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

