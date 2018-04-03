Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, March 27th.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Kansas City Southern have underperformed the industry it belongs to over the last six months. The uncertainty over NAFTA is a major overhang on the stock. Moreover, declining volumes at the Agriculture & Minerals units remain concerning. Further, adding to its woes are high operating expenses mainly due to the rise in fuel costs. The negative sentiment surrounding the stock can be made out from the 0.2% decline in the Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-quarter earnings. Detailed results should be out on Apr 20. We are, however, impressed by the company's efforts to reward shareholders through dividend payments and buybacks.”

KSU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Seaport Global Securities restated a neutral rating on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $121.00 price target (down from $126.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $102.00 price target (up from $97.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $115.53.

Shares of Kansas City Southern stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.36. 417,333 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,357,394. The firm has a market cap of $11,320.44, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Kansas City Southern has a twelve month low of $85.18 and a twelve month high of $114.85.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The transportation company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 37.24%. The firm had revenue of $660.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 12th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 9th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 27.43%.

In other Kansas City Southern news, Director Henry J. Maier purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $104.35 per share, for a total transaction of $104,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,341.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Brian D. Hancock sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $262,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,198,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 6.6% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 7,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.4% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 135,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,727,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.5% in the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 113,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,339,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, through its subsidiaries, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. It serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

