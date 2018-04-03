Kapstone (KS) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by ValuEngine

Kapstone (NYSE:KS) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Kapstone from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Kapstone in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kapstone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stephens set a $30.00 price target on Kapstone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Kapstone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.71.

Shares of NYSE KS opened at $34.34 on Monday. Kapstone has a 52 week low of $19.59 and a 52 week high of $35.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,341.14, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 3.02.

Kapstone (NYSE:KS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. Kapstone had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $859.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Kapstone will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairpointe Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kapstone during the 4th quarter valued at about $701,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kapstone during the 4th quarter valued at about $893,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kapstone during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of Kapstone by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 52,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 7,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kapstone by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,940,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,023,000 after buying an additional 130,220 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kapstone Company Profile

KapStone Paper and Packaging Corporation produces and sells a range of containerboards, corrugated products, and specialty paper products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Paper and Packaging, and Distribution. The Paper and Packaging segment offers containerboards consisting of linerboard and corrugated medium to manufacture corrugated containers for packaging products; and corrugated products.

